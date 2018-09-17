Wayward moose to be relocated after crashing into car in northeast Calgary

A moose that got a little turned around and wound up in a busy Calgary neighbourhood on Monday morning will be relocated, according to wildlife officials.

The moose was spotted wandering through several streets in the northeast community of Pineridge at about 9 a.m.

Police said a citizen reported the animal appeared scared and was running and crashing into cars near the Pineridge Community Centre.

Brendan Cox, spokesperson for the Alberta government, said the moose was stressed and became aggressive, causing some minor damage to a vehicle as it was trying to defend its space.

The adult female moose was eventually tranquilized at about noon. Cox said officers would then relocate it to the Harold Creek area, which is northwest of Cochrane.

Cox said a physical examination determined the animal was a good candidate for relocation as it was healthy.

He said the animal will be tagged, which won’t provide tracking, but said it would be useful if anyone ever encounters the moose again. The animal will be taken in a moose carrier by truck to its new home.

It’s believed the wayward moose wandered into the busy neighbourhood from the airport area. Cox said that’s not uncommon, adding wildlife often follow natural bodies of water — like the Bow and Elbow rivers — and interconnected green spaces, sometimes winding up in unfamiliar territory.

He said in this particular circumstance, because the moose was showing aggressive behaviour, it was determined to be a risk to public safety. He added officers were able to resolve the ordeal without anyone getting hurt.

More information on moose and what to do if you spot one can be found on the Alberta government website.