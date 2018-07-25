On The Loose
July 25, 2018 11:21 pm

Moose eats apples, naps on lawn in northeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: The animal visited Amy-Lynn Schrammel's yard, borrowed (and didn't return) some apples and took a nap.

A A

It was quite the sight for a woman new to a northeast Calgary neighbourhood: a moose chomping on the crab apples in her front yard.

Amy-Lynn Schrammel just moved to the area along Goddard Avenue and was shocked to see the animal two feet from her window on Wednesday.

“I have never seen a moose in my life, never mind in the inner city,” Schrammel said.

“It’s actually really exciting. I think I took 100 pictures.”

It’s like wildlife gave her a housewarming.

“I’m taking it as a great omen,” Schrammel said.

Amy-Lynn Schrammel was shocked to see a moose munching on apples in her yard.

Courtesy: Amy-Lynn Schrammel

She kept her distance from the moose and then observed him walking over to her neighbour’s property to nap on the grass.

“Everybody needs a nap after a good meal,” Schrammel said with a laugh.

She called 311 and Fish and Wildlife, but never got through. Then, she tried 911 twice but said she didn’t see anyone attend her call about the animal.

READ MORE: Why you shouldn’t get out of your vehicle to take photos of wildlife

Amy-Lynn Schrammel was shocked to see the moose two feet from her window on Wednesday.

Global News

Schrammel hopes the moose is taken care of and people heed its boundaries.

“I want to respect [the moose’s] space, but at the same time, it’s about the safety of the kids,” she said.

This isn’t the first time a moose has been spotted in the area. Over the past couple of days, several people have reported seeing a moose in the neighbourhood — but it’s unclear whether it’s the same one.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta fish and wildlife
Calgary
Fish and Wildlife
Goddard Avenue
Moose
Moose On The Loose
On The Loose

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News