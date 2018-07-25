Moose eats apples, naps on lawn in northeast Calgary

It was quite the sight for a woman new to a northeast Calgary neighbourhood: a moose chomping on the crab apples in her front yard.

Amy-Lynn Schrammel just moved to the area along Goddard Avenue and was shocked to see the animal two feet from her window on Wednesday.

“I have never seen a moose in my life, never mind in the inner city,” Schrammel said.

“It’s actually really exciting. I think I took 100 pictures.”

It’s like wildlife gave her a housewarming.

“I’m taking it as a great omen,” Schrammel said.

She kept her distance from the moose and then observed him walking over to her neighbour’s property to nap on the grass.

“Everybody needs a nap after a good meal,” Schrammel said with a laugh.

She called 311 and Fish and Wildlife, but never got through. Then, she tried 911 twice but said she didn’t see anyone attend her call about the animal.

Schrammel hopes the moose is taken care of and people heed its boundaries.

“I want to respect [the moose’s] space, but at the same time, it’s about the safety of the kids,” she said.

This isn’t the first time a moose has been spotted in the area. Over the past couple of days, several people have reported seeing a moose in the neighbourhood — but it’s unclear whether it’s the same one.