Moose eats apples, naps on lawn in northeast Calgary
It was quite the sight for a woman new to a northeast Calgary neighbourhood: a moose chomping on the crab apples in her front yard.
Amy-Lynn Schrammel just moved to the area along Goddard Avenue and was shocked to see the animal two feet from her window on Wednesday.
“I have never seen a moose in my life, never mind in the inner city,” Schrammel said.
“It’s actually really exciting. I think I took 100 pictures.”
It’s like wildlife gave her a housewarming.
“I’m taking it as a great omen,” Schrammel said.
She kept her distance from the moose and then observed him walking over to her neighbour’s property to nap on the grass.
“Everybody needs a nap after a good meal,” Schrammel said with a laugh.
She called 311 and Fish and Wildlife, but never got through. Then, she tried 911 twice but said she didn’t see anyone attend her call about the animal.
READ MORE: Why you shouldn’t get out of your vehicle to take photos of wildlife
Schrammel hopes the moose is taken care of and people heed its boundaries.
“I want to respect [the moose’s] space, but at the same time, it’s about the safety of the kids,” she said.
This isn’t the first time a moose has been spotted in the area. Over the past couple of days, several people have reported seeing a moose in the neighbourhood — but it’s unclear whether it’s the same one.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.