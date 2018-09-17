Mobile supervised consumption service receives 26,000 visits in Kelowna

Kelowna’s mobile supervised consumption service, which offers a place where people who use drugs can be safely monitored and treated, has received thousands of visits in the last year.

The mobile service operates seven days a week. It’s in downtown Kelowna during the afternoon and in Rutland for the evening.

Between June 2017 and July 2018, there were 18,943 visits to the downtown location and 7,502 visits in Rutland.

According to Interior Health, 47 overdoses were reversed and there have been no overdose deaths on the unit.

“The Mobile Supervised Consumption Services are an integral part of Interior Health’s response to the opioid overdose emergency, to which, unfortunately, no end is in sight,” Interior Health board chairperson Doug Cochrane said in a news release. “We know we need to keep working to enhance substance use services, address stigma, and engage with our community partners. Every person matters and one death is too many.”

Staff at the supervised consumption service also referred 394 clients to help with housing, mental health and addiction services.

“We are really pleased to see clients accessing service through the mobile unit who may not otherwise seek out health services. These clients are now receiving medical care, accessing harm reduction services, and initiating referrals to important social supports,” Interior Health spokesperson Danielle Cameron said in a news release.