Casserole with a cause: Feed Nova Scotia’s potluck challenge raising money for important organizations

Do you have a go-to potluck dish? Well, here’s your chance to show it off to friends and co-workers.

Feed Nova Scotia is holding its annual fundraiser, Nova Scotia’s Biggest Potluck. People are encouraged to organize events in their offices, homes or community halls and raise money for the organization.

Among the many groups that benefit from Feed Nova Scotia’s food bank is Feeding Others of Dartmouth Society (F.O.O.D). The non-profit operates out of Margaret’s House in Dartmouth and serves more than 3,000 meals every month to those in need.

“We couldn’t do what we do without Feed Nova Scotia. They’re amazing. They come here five mornings a week and we never really know what’s going to be on the truck til they get here but it’s kind of fun,” co-ordinator Karen Goudie told Global News.

The group serves lunch seven days a week from its busy kitchen, and also offers evening meals three times a week. In addition to help from Feed Nova Scotia, it also depends on tireless volunteers.

“We’re just very blessed to have so much support from the community to be able to put them on,” she said.

Goudie says the need in the community grows each year, and it’s something she notices.

“We have more and more seniors every year,” she said. “There’s a number of subsidized seniors’ residences around here up by Sullivan’s Pond, down on Alderney and they just really struggle.”

For Nova Scotians who are considering taking part in the potluck event, Goudie has just one message: go for it.

“Totally go for it. It’s the easiest dinner party you could put on, really. Just have everybody bring something and the money can’t go to a better place,” she said.

For more information about Nova Scotia’s Biggest Potluck, or to sign up, you can visit the website.