Quebec election: Ungava results

The riding of Ungava is the largest riding in Quebec, covering extensive territory in the province’s north.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Denis Lamothe

Parti Québécois: Jonathan Mattson

Quebec Liberal Party: Jean Boucher

Québec Solidaire: Alisha Tukkiapik

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal Jean Boucher.

He was elected in the 2014 election and has been the only Liberal to ever take the seat.

History

The riding of Ungava had voted PQ in every election since its creation in 1980, except for in 2014, when it switched to the Liberals.