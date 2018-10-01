Quebec election: Ungava results
The riding of Ungava is the largest riding in Quebec, covering extensive territory in the province’s north.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Denis Lamothe
Parti Québécois: Jonathan Mattson
Quebec Liberal Party: Jean Boucher
Québec Solidaire: Alisha Tukkiapik
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal Jean Boucher.
He was elected in the 2014 election and has been the only Liberal to ever take the seat.
History
The riding of Ungava had voted PQ in every election since its creation in 1980, except for in 2014, when it switched to the Liberals.
