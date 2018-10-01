Quebec election: Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne results

The riding of Saint-Henri—Sainte-Anne corresponds to Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvie Hamel

Parti Québécois: Dieudonné Ella-Oyono

Quebec Liberal Party: Dominique Anglade

Québec Solidaire: Benoit Racette

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade.

She won the riding in a provincial byelection in 2015.

Anglade quickly rose in the party ranks, becoming the minister of economy, science and innovation and the minister responsible for digital strategy.

In 2017, she became the province’s deputy premier.

History

Saint-Henri was created in 1992, following the merger of the Saint-Henri riding, which had been created in 1992, and Sainte-Anne, created in 1912.

Since the merger, the riding has always elected Liberals.