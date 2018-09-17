Middlesex OPP seek arrest warrant in stolen vehicle case
Middlesex OPP have issued an update in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation that prompted a significant police presence in Thames Centre on Friday.
One man was quickly arrested at the scene but police say they’re still searching for a second suspect. On Monday, police announced an arrest warrant is being sought for an unidentified 42-year-old London man.
Police were called Friday morning after two suspects drove to a business on Dundas Street in Thames Centre in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle. The investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen to the Chatham-Kent Police Service.
Two suspects fled into a field at the back of the property just as police arrived on the scene. Members of Middlesex OPP, West Region OPP emergency response team, West Region OPP canine unit, and a helicopter from the OPP’s aviation services were all deployed to assist in the search and containment of the field.
A Chatham man, 20, was quickly arrested at the scene and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 while the second suspect is still wanted by police.
