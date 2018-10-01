Politics
October 1, 2018

Quebec election: Rousseau results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Created in 1980, the electoral division of Rousseau brings together part of the territories of the administrative regions of Lanaudière and Laurentides.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis-Charles Thouin
Parti Québécois: Nicolas Marceau
Quebec Liberal Party: Patrick Watson
Québec Solidaire: Hélène Dubé

The incumbent in this riding is the PQ’s Nicolas Marceau, who has represented the riding since 2009.

He was elected in a byelection after François Legault, now leader of the CAQ, left the PQ.

Marceau served as finance minister from 2012 to 2014.

History

The riding is named for Jacques Rousseau, a professor at Université de Montréal’s Botanical Institute.

He was also director of the Montréal Botanical Garden and director of research at Université Laval’s Centre for Northern Studies.

