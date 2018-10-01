Quebec election: Rousseau results
Created in 1980, the electoral division of Rousseau brings together part of the territories of the administrative regions of Lanaudière and Laurentides.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis-Charles Thouin
Parti Québécois: Nicolas Marceau
Quebec Liberal Party: Patrick Watson
Québec Solidaire: Hélène Dubé
The incumbent in this riding is the PQ’s Nicolas Marceau, who has represented the riding since 2009.
He was elected in a byelection after François Legault, now leader of the CAQ, left the PQ.
Marceau served as finance minister from 2012 to 2014.
History
The riding is named for Jacques Rousseau, a professor at Université de Montréal’s Botanical Institute.
He was also director of the Montréal Botanical Garden and director of research at Université Laval’s Centre for Northern Studies.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.