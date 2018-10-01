Quebec election: Marguerite-Bourgeoys results

The riding of Marguerite-Bourgeoys is located in Montreal’s Lasalle borough, including the following islands: Rock, aux Chèvres, aux Hérons and des Sept Soeurs.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicky Michaud

Parti Québécois: Jeannot Desbiens

Quebec Liberal Party: Hélène David

Québec Solidaire: Camille St-Laurent

There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election.

Liberal MNA Robert Poëti announced in May he would not be seeking re-election. He was minister for integrity in public procurement and for information resources.

The Liberals tapped Hélène David to run in his stead. David was first elected in Outremont in 2014. She was the minister responsible for higher education and the status of women.

History

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys electoral division was created in 1965 and named in honour of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the founder of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame in Montreal in 1658.

The riding has always elected Liberals.