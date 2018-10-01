Politics
October 1, 2018 5:25 am

Quebec election: Marguerite-Bourgeoys results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Marguerite-Bourgeoys is located in Montreal’s Lasalle borough, including the following islands: Rock, aux Chèvres, aux Hérons and des Sept Soeurs.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicky Michaud
Parti Québécois:  Jeannot Desbiens
Quebec Liberal Party: Hélène David
Québec Solidaire: Camille St-Laurent

There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election.

Story continues below

Liberal MNA Robert Poëti announced in May he would not be seeking re-election. He was minister for integrity in public procurement and for information resources.

The Liberals tapped Hélène David to run in his stead. David was first elected in Outremont in 2014. She was the minister responsible for higher education and the status of women.

History

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys electoral division was created in 1965 and named in honour of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the founder of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame in Montreal in 1658.

The riding has always elected Liberals.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Marguerite Bourgeoys
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News