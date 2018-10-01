Quebec election: Labelle results
The riding of Labelle is located in the northern part of the Laurentides administrative region and comprises, in particular, the Town of Mont-Laurier.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantale Jeannotte
Parti Québécois: Sylvain Pagé
Quebec Liberal Party: Nadine Riopel
Québec Solidaire: Gabriel Dagenais
The PQ has held Labelle since 1989.
Incumbent Sylvain Pagé is seeking re-election, after first taking the seat in a 2001 byelection.
He most recently served as the critic for wildlife, parks, and tourism.
History
The toponym commemorates François-Xavier-Antoine Labelle, also referred to as Curé Labelle, who was vicar of Saint-Jérôme from 1868 to 1891.
Nicknamed King of the North, he made an active contribution to the colonization of the Laurentides region.
