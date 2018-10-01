Quebec election: Jonquière results

The electoral division of Jonquière comprises part of the City of Saguenay, including most of the borough of Jonquière, south of the Rivière Saguenay.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Rochefort

Parti Québécois: Sylvain Gaudreault

Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Duguay

Québec Solidaire: Marcel Lapointe

PQ incumbent Sylvain Gaudreault has held the riding since 2007.

He was named interim leader of the sovereigntist party when media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau stepped down.

History

The electoral division of Jonquière was introduced in 1965. Between 1954 and 1965, it bore the name Jonquière-Kénogami.

It has flipped between the Liberals and the PQ since its introduction.

The name can be traced back to Jacques-Pierre de Taffanel, Marquis de La Jonquière, a naval officer and Governor General of New France from 1749 to 1752.