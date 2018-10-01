Quebec election: Jonquière results
The electoral division of Jonquière comprises part of the City of Saguenay, including most of the borough of Jonquière, south of the Rivière Saguenay.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Rochefort
Parti Québécois: Sylvain Gaudreault
Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Duguay
Québec Solidaire: Marcel Lapointe
PQ incumbent Sylvain Gaudreault has held the riding since 2007.
He was named interim leader of the sovereigntist party when media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau stepped down.
History
The electoral division of Jonquière was introduced in 1965. Between 1954 and 1965, it bore the name Jonquière-Kénogami.
It has flipped between the Liberals and the PQ since its introduction.
The name can be traced back to Jacques-Pierre de Taffanel, Marquis de La Jonquière, a naval officer and Governor General of New France from 1749 to 1752.
