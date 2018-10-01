Politics
October 1, 2018 4:20 am

Quebec election: Jonquière results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The electoral division of Jonquière comprises part of the City of Saguenay, including most of the borough of Jonquière, south of the Rivière Saguenay.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Benoit Rochefort
Parti Québécois: Sylvain Gaudreault
Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Duguay
Québec Solidaire: Marcel Lapointe

PQ incumbent Sylvain Gaudreault has held the riding since 2007.

He was named interim leader of the sovereigntist party when media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau stepped down.

History

The electoral division of Jonquière was introduced in 1965. Between 1954 and 1965, it bore the name Jonquière-Kénogami.

It has flipped between the Liberals and the PQ since its introduction.

The name can be traced back to Jacques-Pierre de Taffanel, Marquis de La Jonquière, a naval officer and Governor General of New France from 1749 to 1752.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Jonquiere
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News