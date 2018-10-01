Quebec election: Gouin results

The riding of Gouin sits in Montreal’s Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough. Boundaries of the electoral division include the borough limits, Masson Street and 6 Avenue.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Arianne Lebel

Parti Québécois: Olivier Gignac

Quebec Liberal Party: Alessandra Lubrina

Québec Solidaire: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois

Québec Solidaire co-spokersperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois entered the 2018 election as the incumbent. He first rose to prominence during the 2012 student protests, known as Quebec’s Maple Spring.

Nadeau-Dubois joined Québec Solidaire in 2017 and won the Gouin riding in a provincial byelection in May of the same year. The riding was previously held by fellow party member Françoise David. David left politics in January 2017, citing health reasons. She was elected in Gouin in 2012 and 2014.

History

The riding of Gouin was created in 1965 and named after Lomer Gouin, the 13th premier of Quebec, who served from 1905 to 1920.