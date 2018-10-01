Quebec election: Gatineau results
Gatineau is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
It includes Val-des-Monts, Maniwaki, Gracefield and parts of the City of Gatineau.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Robert Bussière
Parti Québécois: Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit
Quebec Liberal Party: Luce Farrell
Québec Solidaire: Milan Bernard
Stéphanie Vallée, the outgoing Liberal MNA, has represented the riding since she was first elected in 2007.
In February, the high-profile Liberal and justice minister announced she was not going to run in the 2018 election.
History
Gatineau was established in 1930.
The riding is a federalist stronghold and tends to lean toward the Quebec Liberals.
The party has represented Gatineau in the national assembly since 1962.
