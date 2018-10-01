Quebec election: Gatineau results

Gatineau is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

It includes Val-des-Monts, Maniwaki, Gracefield and parts of the City of Gatineau.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Robert Bussière

Parti Québécois: Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit

Quebec Liberal Party: Luce Farrell

Québec Solidaire: Milan Bernard

Stéphanie Vallée, the outgoing Liberal MNA, has represented the riding since she was first elected in 2007.

In February, the high-profile Liberal and justice minister announced she was not going to run in the 2018 election.

History

Gatineau was established in 1930.

The riding is a federalist stronghold and tends to lean toward the Quebec Liberals.

The party has represented Gatineau in the national assembly since 1962.