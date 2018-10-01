Politics
October 1, 2018 3:35 am

Quebec election: Gatineau results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Gatineau is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

It includes Val-des-Monts, Maniwaki, Gracefield and parts of the City of Gatineau.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Robert Bussière
Parti Québécois: Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit
Quebec Liberal Party: Luce Farrell
Québec Solidaire: Milan Bernard

Stéphanie Vallée, the outgoing Liberal MNA, has represented the riding since she was first elected in 2007.

In February, the high-profile Liberal and justice minister announced she was not going to run in the 2018 election.

History

Gatineau was established in 1930.

The riding is a federalist stronghold and tends to lean toward the Quebec Liberals.

The party has represented Gatineau in the national assembly since 1962.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Gatineau
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News