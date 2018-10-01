Politics
Quebec election: Gaspé results

Gaspé is located in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region of Quebec.

The riding is comprised of Percé, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Murdochville, Cap-Chat and the Gaspé.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis LeBouthillier
Parti Québécois: Méganne Perry Mélançon
Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Boulay
Québec Solidaire: Alexis Dumont-Blanchet

Gaétan Lelièvre, the outgoing independent MNA, was first elected in 2012 under the PQ.

In 2017, he was expelled from caucus following allegations he accepted gifts from an engineering firm while he worked for the City of Gaspé.

Lelièvre announced in June he would not be running in the 2018 election.

History

Gaspé was established in 1792.

The riding, which is located on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula, has tended to favour the PQ since the early 1990s.

