Quebec election: Bourget results

Bourget is located on the island of Montreal. It encompasses the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The riding is bordered by the Saint Lawrence River, the Canadian National railway and the borough of Anjou.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Richard Campeau
Parti Québécois: Maka Kotto
Quebec Liberal Party: Vincent Girard
Québec Solidaire: Marlène Lessard

Maka Kotto, the PQ incumbent, has held the riding of Bourget since 2008.

Kotto previously served as a federal MP for the Bloc Québécois, from 2004 to 2008, for the now-defunct riding of Saint-Lambert.

History

Bourget was created in 1960. It is named after Ignace Bourget, a Roman Catholic priest who eventually became Bishop of Montreal in 1840.

The riding has been represented by both the PQ and the Quebec Liberals. The PQ, however, has held the riding since 1994.

