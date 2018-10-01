Quebec election: Bonaventure results
Bonaventure is located in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.
The riding is made up of many municipalities, including Chandler, Bonaventure, New Carlisle and Saint-André-de-Restigouche.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Hélène Desaulniers
Parti Québécois: Sylvain Roy
Quebec Liberal Party: François Whittom
Québec Solidaire: Catherine Cyr Wright
Sylvain Roy, the incumbent, has represented the eastern riding since 2012.
He is the official opposition critic for forests, wildlife and parks and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.
History
Bonaventure was created in 1829 and named after the island located off Percé. The riding is located south of the Gaspé Peninsula.
The PQ and the Quebec Liberals have each represented the riding several times.
