Quebec election: Bonaventure results

Bonaventure is located in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

The riding is made up of many municipalities, including Chandler, Bonaventure, New Carlisle and Saint-André-de-Restigouche.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Hélène Desaulniers

Parti Québécois: Sylvain Roy

Quebec Liberal Party: François Whittom

Québec Solidaire: Catherine Cyr Wright

Sylvain Roy, the incumbent, has represented the eastern riding since 2012.

He is the official opposition critic for forests, wildlife and parks and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

History

Bonaventure was created in 1829 and named after the island located off Percé. The riding is located south of the Gaspé Peninsula.

The PQ and the Quebec Liberals have each represented the riding several times.