Quebec election: Bellechasse results

The riding of Bellechasse is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. It includes the areas of Lac-Etchemin and Beaumont, among others.
Bellechasse also includes part of the City of Lévis.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Stéphanie Lachance
Parti Québécois: Benoît Béchard
Quebec Liberal Party: Dominique Vien
Québec Solidaire: Benoit Comeau
Dominique Vien, the incumbent, served the riding from 2003 to 2007 before losing her seat to the Action Démocratique du Québec.
She was re-elected in 2008. Vien was most recently the province’s labour minister.
History
Bellechasse was established in 1829. It runs from Lévis to the United States border.
Over the years, voters have elected MNAs from different parties, including the Liberals, Union Nationale, Action Démocratique du Québec and the PQ.
