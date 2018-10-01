Politics
Quebec election: Anjou–Louis-Riel results

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Anjou-Louis-Riel is located in Montreal’s north end. It includes the parts of the Anjou and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Michèle Gamelin
Parti Québécois: Karl Dugal
Quebec Liberal Party: Lise Thériault
Québec Solidaire: Marie-Josée Forget

Lise Thériault, the incumbent heading into the election, was the minister responsible for consumer protection and housing.

She was first elected to the riding under the Quebec Liberal Party in April 2002 in a byelection.

History

The riding was first created in 1972 under the name of Anjou.

In 2011, its title was changed to Anjou-Louis-Riel to better represent the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

