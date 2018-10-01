Quebec election: Anjou–Louis-Riel results

Anjou-Louis-Riel is located in Montreal’s north end. It includes the parts of the Anjou and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Michèle Gamelin

Parti Québécois: Karl Dugal

Quebec Liberal Party: Lise Thériault

Québec Solidaire: Marie-Josée Forget

Lise Thériault, the incumbent heading into the election, was the minister responsible for consumer protection and housing.

She was first elected to the riding under the Quebec Liberal Party in April 2002 in a byelection.

History

The riding was first created in 1972 under the name of Anjou.

In 2011, its title was changed to Anjou-Louis-Riel to better represent the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.