Quebec election: Abitibi-Est results
The Abitibi-Est riding, which includes the communities of Val-d’Or, Malartic and parts of Rouyn-Noranda, is located the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Dufour
Parti Québécois: Élizabeth Larouche
Quebec Liberal Party: Guy Bourgeois
Québec Solidaire: Lyne Cyr
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal Guy Bourgeois, who was elected in 2014 when the Quebec Liberals won a majority.
History
Abitibi-Est was created in 1944 when the riding of Abitibi was officially split into two.
Since the 1970s, the riding has toggled between the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Liberals.
