October 1, 2018 12:44 am

Quebec election: Abitibi-Est results

The Abitibi-Est riding, which includes the communities of Val-d’Or, Malartic and parts of Rouyn-Noranda, is located the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Dufour
Parti Québécois: Élizabeth Larouche
Quebec Liberal Party: Guy Bourgeois
Québec Solidaire: Lyne Cyr

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal Guy Bourgeois, who was elected in 2014 when the Quebec Liberals won a majority.

History

Abitibi-Est was created in 1944 when the riding of Abitibi was officially split into two.

Since the 1970s, the riding has toggled between the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Liberals.

