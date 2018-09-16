Environmental conservation group invites candidates to tour Anse-à-l’Orme

An environmental conservation group hoping to preserve the woods of L’Anse-à-l’Orme invited provincial candidates to tour the green space Sunday afternoon, including a 375-hectare area in Pierrefonds West that it wants to protect.

“We sent invitations out to all of the provincial candidates of the West Island. We felt in was really important that they experience this space,” said Sue Stacho, co-founder of Sauvons L’Anse-à-l’Orme.

Candidates and the public got a guided tour of Anse-à-l'Orme in Pierrefonds today. The group that wants to conserve it wants to make the green space an urban national park. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/OAcrRssaOB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 16, 2018

The green space, which straddles Pierrefonds, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, is an area prized by naturalists but is also the site of some proposed developments.

The group wants to conserve a 375-hectare part of the woods that is adjacent to a developed part of Pierrefonds, just off St-Charles at Antoine-Faucon. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jGjNQSWnbH — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 16, 2018

One candidate who spoke with Global News at the tour said he would consider the idea of helping along a national urban park.

Liberal candidate Greg Kelley, who’s running in the riding of Jacques-Cartier, said that if elected, he would “be happy to facilitate any conversations with this group and the Ministry of Parks to establish a national park. I’m not willing to go any further than that, but I’d be happy to have discussions.”