Environmental conservation group invites candidates to tour Anse-à-l’Orme
An environmental conservation group hoping to preserve the woods of L’Anse-à-l’Orme invited provincial candidates to tour the green space Sunday afternoon, including a 375-hectare area in Pierrefonds West that it wants to protect.
“We sent invitations out to all of the provincial candidates of the West Island. We felt in was really important that they experience this space,” said Sue Stacho, co-founder of Sauvons L’Anse-à-l’Orme.
The green space, which straddles Pierrefonds, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, is an area prized by naturalists but is also the site of some proposed developments.
One candidate who spoke with Global News at the tour said he would consider the idea of helping along a national urban park.
READ MORE: Other stories on Anse-à-l'Orme
Liberal candidate Greg Kelley, who’s running in the riding of Jacques-Cartier, said that if elected, he would “be happy to facilitate any conversations with this group and the Ministry of Parks to establish a national park. I’m not willing to go any further than that, but I’d be happy to have discussions.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.