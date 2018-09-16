Bike-riding thief targets visually impaired Victoria man: police

Victoria police are pleading for the return of a specialty piece of optical equipment that was allegedly stolen from a visually impaired man on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Douglas and Fort streets.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was standing on the street when a cyclist allegedly grabbed his coat and sped off, said police.

The coat, a three-quarter-length burgundy Land’s End raincoat with a sheepskin collar, was a gift from the man’s wife, who has since passed away.

Inside one of its pockets was a monocular, a device which helps the man see.

Police said the man was unable to describe the alleged thief but that officers are canvassing the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.