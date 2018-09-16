Londoners mark 38th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run with new memorial

An extra incentive was given to Londoners taking part take part in this year’s Terry Fox Run.

To mark the 38th anniversary of the annual event that raises funds to support cancer research, a new memorial in honour of the Canadian icon was unveiled in Springbank Gardens.

“The memorial is very symbolic of the trek that Terry took all those years ago,” said event organizer Paul Cox.

“There are rocks right down the middle of the memorial that have two left footprints and one right footprint, symbolizing Terry Fox taking to steps with his good left foot in order to give his artificial right leg time to swing,” he said.

London resident Don Clayton, who for years participated in the run and volunteers for the Terry Fox Foundation, is behind the project.

“This has been a dream of his for a while now,” Cox said.

“He’s been working on this for many years, and has visited many different communities that have memorials or monuments honouring Fox for inspiration.”

Cox adds the memorial holds a special place in his heart as well.

“I had the opportunity see Terry Fox when he ran, and it was very moving to see him run,” he said.

“It was so moving, in fact, that it still motivates me to get up off the couch and do my part to help aid his cause.”

Fox covered more than 5,000 km when he ran across Canada after losing his left leg to cancer. While Fox’s cancer spread to his lungs and ultimately forced him to abandon his journey, he still managed to raise millions of dollars for cancer research.