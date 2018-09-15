Plane with 2 aboard missing between Chilliwack and Edmonton, search underway

A search is underway for a small aircraft that was scheduled to land in Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday but failed to land.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre said it was notified around 2 p.m. Friday that a small private aircraft with two people aboard was overdue.

The plane was inbound from Edmonton.

Crews are focusing the search on the Highway 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemount, B.C., however the JRCC said a low cloud ceiling in some parts of the search area has hampered efforts.

A CC-130 Hercules search plane was initially deployed on Friday, along with a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter.

The Hercules was replaced on Saturday by a CC-115 Buffalo search plane, and seven planes from the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association have also joined in the efforts.