Canada
September 15, 2018 7:53 pm
Updated: September 15, 2018 7:59 pm

Plane with 2 aboard missing between Chilliwack and Edmonton, search underway

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Buffalo search plane is one of the aircraft engaged in the search.

JRCC
A A

A search is underway for a small aircraft that was scheduled to land in Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday but failed to land.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre said it was notified around 2 p.m. Friday that a small private aircraft with two people aboard was overdue.

READ MORE: Crashed wreckage of plane missing since Sunday found west of Edmonton

The plane was inbound from Edmonton.

Crews are focusing the search on the Highway 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemount, B.C., however the JRCC said a low cloud ceiling in some parts of the search area has hampered efforts.

READ MORE: TSB sends investigators to Revelstoke area where wreckage of missing plane carrying Alberta couple was found

A CC-130 Hercules search plane was initially deployed on Friday, along with a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter.

The Hercules was replaced on Saturday by a CC-115 Buffalo search plane, and seven planes from the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association have also joined in the efforts.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chilliwack
Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association
Edmonton
Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre
Missing plane BC
missing plane Chilliwack
missing plane Edmonton
Valemount

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News