Saskatchewan convoy is trucking for a cause

As the old song goes, they’ve got “a little convoy” with a mighty message.

From Swift Current, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw, 42 semi trucks descended on Regina with one cause at heart- Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

“People reach their potential when other people put into them,” Driver Pat Laybolt said. “That’s what this does.”

It’s part of an international event that collectively raised more than $1 million in 2017, thanks to 3,000 truckers in 15 states and 6 provinces.

Each truck pays $100 to join the convoy, then compete to see who can rake in the most extra money.

Preliminary numbers show this year’s event raised more than $17,000 in Saskatchewan alone.

Special Olympics Saskatchewan says it likely couldn’t continue many of its programs without it.

“It’s day to day programs like soccer and floor hockey as well as provincial games. We send athletes to national games, world games,” Victoria Lacelle noted. “It really makes a difference in the day to day lives of our athletes.”

Leading the pack this year is Swift Current athlete Harold Robinson, who raised more than $3,000.

Robinson has been involved with swimming, baseball, bowling, and floor hockey, and plans to compete in the Regina Winter Games.

“It’s neat to see people my age go out there working,” Robinson said. “Before I was swimming I was sitting at home. Now, I’m out meeting lots of people my age and having a good time.”

With the event in its 12th year, there’s plenty of familiar faces.

“A friend of mine phoned and said ‘you should put a truck in there’,” Driver Al Ackerman recalled. “I went the first year by myself, and I was hooked. As I went down the Lumsden hill, I said we need to be part of this. We’ve been here ever since.”

With 50 years of service in the books, the Saskatchewan chapter of the Special Olympics says successful events like these mean there should be many more years to come.