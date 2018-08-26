Saskatchewan law enforcement raises money, support for Special Olympics

Two police officers braved the elements this weekend, staying “locked-up” in a scaffold at the Preston Crossing Wal-Mart in Saskatoon.

As part of the second Free Our Finest fundraiser, the officers were looking to be set free by generous donations from residents in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

“[The money] will be used to support the athletes in their training, for their coaching and for them to tour to events such as nationals and worlds and help them compete and be involved in a meaningful way in the community,” said Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Sgt. Erica Weber.

“The first night was cold, but we’ve been having dance parties, we’ve been dancing with the customers coming in and the patrons and just making it light and fun,” said Weber.

“It’s been wonderful, the event is long hours and it’s a lot of just great interaction with the community. Everyone we’ve spoken with, they’re so thankful that we’re here, they’re excited to support Special Olympics and they’re just grateful to see law enforcement out here in the way that they are, to engage the community in such a meaningful way.”

Members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which includes SPS, RCMP, CN/CP Police, Sheriff Services, Highway Patrol, Conservation and Corrections — both federal and provincial — all participated in the event.

“Law Enforcement Torch Run has been involved with Special Olympics for decades and it’s worldwide that law enforcement agencies support Special Olympics,” said Weber.

“There’s just a natural support and affiliation and friendship between the two. It’s just a wonderful cause to support.”

The goal for this year was to raise $25,000. Last year they were able to raise $23,556.