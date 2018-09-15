Winnipeg Jets
September 15, 2018 6:39 pm

Jets fans flock to Bell MTS Iceplex for Fan Fest

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

It's an exciting time for fans of the Winnipeg Jets. With the season about to begin, the team hosted its fifth annual fan fest at Bell MTS Iceplex. As Global's Austin Siragusa reports, Jets faithfuls are excited for the new season.

A A

It’s a sure sign that hockey season has arrived.

For the fifth straight year, the Winnipeg Jets hosted their annual Fan Fest, inviting supporters to come down to the Bell MTS Iceplex to watch training camp and celebrate all things hockey in Winnipeg.

“It’s probably one of our favourite times of the year,” said Rob Wozny with True North Sports and Entertainment.

“These are our fans, this is our base, and it’s just a great opportunity to reconnect with them and share the passion of hockey for the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose.”

A variety of activities were held both inside and outside, including the Winnipeg Jets combine, the opportunity to shoot on Mick E. Moose and an EA Sports gaming lounge, where fans played the new NHL 2019.

Jets fans were also treated to a new alternate jersey. The dominant colour on the new jerseys is aviator blue, accented by navy blue and white striping. It also features a stylized logo inspired by the Jets uniforms of the 1990s.

Still0915_00003

Hockey fans big and small gathered for the fifth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0915_00001

Hockey fans big and small gathered for the fifth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0915_00004

Hockey fans big and small gathered for the fifth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0915_00002

Hockey fans big and small gathered for the fifth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0915_00005

Hockey fans big and small gathered for the fifth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Austin Siragusa / Global News

“I love everything about it!” said longtime Jets fan Rick McCleod.

“I like the colour, I like the look, I like the logo. It’s awesome!”

According to True North, approximately 5,000 Jets fans made their way through the doors on Saturday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bell MTS Iceplex
Fan Fest
Hockey Fan Fest
Jets new Jerseys
Manitoba Moose
True North
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News