Jets fans flock to Bell MTS Iceplex for Fan Fest

It’s a sure sign that hockey season has arrived.

For the fifth straight year, the Winnipeg Jets hosted their annual Fan Fest, inviting supporters to come down to the Bell MTS Iceplex to watch training camp and celebrate all things hockey in Winnipeg.

“It’s probably one of our favourite times of the year,” said Rob Wozny with True North Sports and Entertainment.

“These are our fans, this is our base, and it’s just a great opportunity to reconnect with them and share the passion of hockey for the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose.”

A variety of activities were held both inside and outside, including the Winnipeg Jets combine, the opportunity to shoot on Mick E. Moose and an EA Sports gaming lounge, where fans played the new NHL 2019.

Jets fans were also treated to a new alternate jersey. The dominant colour on the new jerseys is aviator blue, accented by navy blue and white striping. It also features a stylized logo inspired by the Jets uniforms of the 1990s.

“I love everything about it!” said longtime Jets fan Rick McCleod.

“I like the colour, I like the look, I like the logo. It’s awesome!”

According to True North, approximately 5,000 Jets fans made their way through the doors on Saturday.