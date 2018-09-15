Edmonton teen dead in Friday accident closed Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke
The Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., was closed for seven hours on Friday morning for what turned out to be a fatal accident.
Police say the accident involved a westbound semi and a male pedestrian who was walking east in the westbound lane, around 25 km west of Revelstoke at approximately 1:30 a.m.
READ MORE: Athabasca RCMP investigate fatal collision
The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Edmonton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth semi was not injured in the collision.
No more details, nor the names of the pedestrian or the driver, were released by police.
The highway was closed in both directions as police investigated the scene.
WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.