Traffic
September 15, 2018 12:16 pm

Edmonton teen dead in Friday accident closed Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

By Online Journalist  Global News

A pedestrian from Edmonton was killed in an early morning Friday highway accident near Revelstoke, B.C.

File/ Global News
A A

The Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., was closed for seven hours on Friday morning for what turned out to be a fatal accident.

Police say the accident involved a westbound semi and a male pedestrian who was walking east in the westbound lane, around 25 km west of Revelstoke at approximately 1:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Athabasca RCMP investigate fatal collision

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Edmonton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth semi was not injured in the collision.

No more details, nor the names of the pedestrian or the driver, were released by police.

The highway was closed in both directions as police investigated the scene.

WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
18-year-old
18-year-old dead
British Columbia
Edmonton
Fatal Accident
Fatal Collision
Fatality
news
Pedestrian
RCMP
Revelstoke
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
semi truck
Trans-Canada Highway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News