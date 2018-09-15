Edmonton teen dead in Friday accident closed Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., was closed for seven hours on Friday morning for what turned out to be a fatal accident.

Police say the accident involved a westbound semi and a male pedestrian who was walking east in the westbound lane, around 25 km west of Revelstoke at approximately 1:30 a.m.

#Revelstoke – Motor Vehicle vs Pedestrian: Fatal Collision on Trans Canada Hwy near Revelstoke https://t.co/9kmZEfkoLt — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) September 14, 2018

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Edmonton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth semi was not injured in the collision.

No more details, nor the names of the pedestrian or the driver, were released by police.

The highway was closed in both directions as police investigated the scene.

