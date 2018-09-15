Two injured in two separate overnight shootings: Toronto police

Toronto police say two people have been injured following two separate overnight shootings in the city.

Police said they received reports before 11 p.m. of shots fired on Alder Road near O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue in the city’s east end.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located one man with a gunshot wound who was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Teen dies after shooting at east-end Toronto apartment building

A vehicle and a person with a gun was seen fleeing the scene, but there is no suspect description, police said.

About three hours later, police received a call for reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and The Pond Road near York University.

When police arrived, they located an adult male victim with a gunshot would to his arm.

READ MORE: Two people in hospital after daytime shootings in Toronto

Witnesses reported seeing gunshots coming from a white vehicle, police said. Officers are looking for three or four male suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The two shootings happened just hours after another shooting on Bellamy Road North, near Eglinton Avenue East, which left a 16-year-old boy dead.

WATCH: A teen is dead after a shooting at a Scarborough co-op housing high-rise