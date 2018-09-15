Mexican police find 6 severed heads in a cooler left on the roadside in Sonora
WARNING: This story has disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.
Police in the northern Mexico state of Sonora say six severed human heads have been found in a plastic cooler on a roadside.
A Sonora official who was not authorized to be quoted by name says the grisly artifact was reported to an emergency number.
Coverage of violence in Mexico on Globalnews.ca:
There was no immediate information on the identity of the men, nor were their bodies immediately found.
The heads were discovered Friday near the city of Ciudad Obregon.
READ MORE: 250 skulls found in clandestine graves near Veracruz, Mexico over past few months
Drug gangs often leave severed heads as a warning to rivals or authorities.
Until now, Sonora has not seen as much drug violence as other northern states.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.