Mexican police find 6 severed heads in a cooler left on the roadside in Sonora

WARNING: This story has disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

Police in the northern Mexico state of Sonora say six severed human heads have been found in a plastic cooler on a roadside.

A Sonora official who was not authorized to be quoted by name says the grisly artifact was reported to an emergency number.

Coverage of violence in Mexico on Globalnews.ca:

There was no immediate information on the identity of the men, nor were their bodies immediately found.

The heads were discovered Friday near the city of Ciudad Obregon.

READ MORE: 250 skulls found in clandestine graves near Veracruz, Mexico over past few months

Drug gangs often leave severed heads as a warning to rivals or authorities.

Until now, Sonora has not seen as much drug violence as other northern states.