Riders getting ready to tackle hunger at Saturday’s game

Saturday is the Purolator tackle hunger game, so anyone that brings a non-perishable or monetary food bank donation will be able to get their picture taken with the Grey Cup.

If you’re heading to the Riders game you’ll want to bring along a food bank donation.

You will also be entered to win a signed jersey from the CFL’s sack leader Charelston Hughes.

The end of summer is an important time period for the food bank.

“Summertime is a very critical time for us. Our food donations are down just because people don’t think about it as easily as when there’s a holiday time,” said Regina Food Bank community engagement coordinator Shelley Armbruster.

“So the money and food donations we get from this will help to replenish our shelves,”

Purolator’s tackle hunger drive begins at 4:30 p.m. in Confederation Park, right beside Mosaic Stadium.

