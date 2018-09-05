Regina Food Bank receives a $28,000 boost at Labour Day fundraiser 

More than 6,000 people attended the 12th annual Access Communications Labour Day ‘Show n Shine’ event.

500 classic vehicles took centre stage at the fundraiser, held at Access Communications Community Park.

In addition to the $28,656 cash injection, more than 560 pounds of food was also donated.

READ MORE: More Sask families using food banks: Food Bank Canada

“As a community-owned co-operative, we’re proud to support local families by fighting hunger,” Jim Deane, president and CEO of Access Communications Co-operative, said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day – the whole neighbourhood was full of exhibitors and spectators.”

It seems the food bank takes a particular setback during this time of the year.

“Donations seem to take a drop during the summer. Kids are out of school and people are on vacation so we might not be top of mind. To have an event like this, at this crucial time, is very important to the food bank,” Food Bank director of operations Todd Sandin said.

“The money and food raised at this year’s ‘Show n Shine’ will go a long way in helping us meet the needs within the community and we’re extremely grateful to Access and all the community partners who made this happen.”

READ MORE: Donation boosts Saskatoon Food Bank’s milk program

The event is organized in partnership between Access Communications Co-operative and the Collectors Car Club of Saskatchewan. For the past three years, the event has been presented by CAA Saskatchewan.

“We are so very pleased to be a major part of this successful family event that not only showcases southern Saskatchewan’s best in vintage and classic vehicles, but also helps families in need through the Regina Food Bank,” Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan, said.

“We hope all participants enjoyed the CAA Family Fun Centre and we look forward to hosting this family-friendly fun zone at next year’s ‘Show N Shine’.”