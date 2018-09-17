Canadian competition bureau gets involved in Kingston Uber dispute

Saturday, Sept. 15 was the deadline Uber was given from the Kingston Area Taxi Commission to either pay a $40,000 registration fee to remain operating in Kingston or leave.

On Friday, an Uber driver in the Kingston area told Global News that the Canadian competition bureau is now investigating a new bylaw that was due to go into effect that would have levelled the playing field for all ride-sharing businesses in the city. The driver said he initially reported this bylaw to the competition bureau.

The bylaw was said to restrict Uber to just 50 cars in 24 hours among several other things — including a registration fee for each driver that would range between $600 and $950.

Since the news broke, the bylaw has been removed from the taxi commission website.

The statement found on the commission’s website under bylaw 4 reads, “Following additional legal consultations, it has been determined that the bylaw merits further review before implementation.”

The Kingston-area Uber driver told Global News that he has been informed the future of Uber is now an ongoing investigation.

