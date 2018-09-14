Canada
September 14, 2018 6:25 pm

Regina soon could pay for parking by smartphone

By Web Producer  Global News

Good news for people who don't tend to carry a lot of change soon, you soon could be able to pay for parking with your smartphone.

Britton Gray / Global News
A A

Good news for people who don’t tend to carry a lot of change, soon you could be able to pay for parking with your smartphone.

The city is working to develop an app that registers your license plate and other information.

While it wouldn’t register on the meters themselves, parking enforcement would also use the app to see who has paid up for parking.

However, it would be slightly more expensive.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Regina residents call for upgrades to downtown parking meters

“The cost per hour for parking hasn’t changed. If people choose to use the app instead of coin there will be a small convenience fee that will be added to the transaction,” said Faizal Kalim Regina Manager of Parking Services.

That fee is currently estimated around 35 cents.

Cities like Saskatoon and Winnipeg have similar systems in place, and of course, regular meters would work as usual.

City council is looking into this further at their next meeting, and they hope to see the app up and running in early 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
meters
Paid Parking
Parking
Saskatoon
Smartphone
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News