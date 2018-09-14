Athabasca RCMP investigate fatal collision

Athabasca RCMP continue to investigate a crash which left one woman dead.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, Athabasca RCMP received information about a vehicle travelling erratically, north on Highway 2, towards Athabasca. With the assistance of an Alberta Sheriff, the truck was located.

Police said the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, and law enforcement decided not to initiate a pursuit; they did locate the vehicle a short time later after it had crashed into a ditch.

The single occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. All contributing factors related to this collision are being considered at this time, police said.

They said that the truck had previously been reported stolen from Edmonton.