5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
September 14, 2018 3:19 pm
Updated: September 14, 2018 3:21 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Vancouver Fashion Week and the Fraser Valley Pet Expo

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Thursday

1 – Southlands Riding Country Fair
September 16 10AM-5PM
Southlands Riding Club, Vancouver
Southlandsridingclub.com

2 – Yoga and Food
September 14 4PM-9PM
Vancouver Main Alley Urban Park, 102 East 4th Ave, Vancouver

Story continues below

Truenosh.com

3 – Vancouver Fashion Week
September 17-23
Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza
Vanfashionweek.com

4 – Fraser Valley Pet Expo
September 15 & 16
Cloverdale Agriplex, Surrey
Fraservalleypetexpo.com

5 – Aldor Acres Family Farm
September 15 – October 31
Aldor Acres, Langley
Aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News