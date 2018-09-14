5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Thursday
1 – Southlands Riding Country Fair
September 16 10AM-5PM
Southlands Riding Club, Vancouver
Southlandsridingclub.com
2 – Yoga and Food
September 14 4PM-9PM
Vancouver Main Alley Urban Park, 102 East 4th Ave, Vancouver
3 – Vancouver Fashion Week
September 17-23
Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza
Vanfashionweek.com
4 – Fraser Valley Pet Expo
September 15 & 16
Cloverdale Agriplex, Surrey
Fraservalleypetexpo.com
5 – Aldor Acres Family Farm
September 15 – October 31
Aldor Acres, Langley
Aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca
