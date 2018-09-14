Three injured in two-vehicle collision north of Peterborough

Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash north of Peterborough on Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision on Highway 28 near North Shore Road in Selwyn Township.

Police say two vehicles were travelling northbound when one vehicle rear-ended the other at a high rate of speed.

“The rear-ended vehicle landed in the ditch on its roof trapping the driver,” police said.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The highway between Youngs Point Road and North School Road was closed for two hours.

“The circumstances surrounding this collision remain under investigation,” the OPP said.