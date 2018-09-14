Saskatoon weather outlook – pockets of heavy rain this weekend

Frost and more rain in the forecast with snow swinging into some areas.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

A little bit of drizzle started the day once again in Saskatoon under mostly cloudy skies in the morning as the mercury dipped back to 1 C to start the day.

The final day of the second week of school was marked by mostly cloudy skies and temperatures struggling to get into mid-single digits through the day.

An optimistic afternoon high around 9 C is being aimed for under mostly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of a few more pockets of drizzle swinging through.

Friday night

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected to continue at times overnight with some clearing at times helping us cool back toward the freezing mark overnight.

Saturday

Clouds return in full force by morning with rain rolling in midday and continuing at times into the afternoon and evening.

The umbrellas will be warranted through the afternoon along with a thicker jacket because it’ll be a cool and breezy day with temperatures only making it into low double digits and 50 km/h wind gusts possible.

Sunday

Another surge of rain will swing through early Sunday with some heavier pockets possible before the city catches a break later in the day as snow swings into northern Saskatchewan.

Breezy northeasterly winds will remain breezy throughout the day and keep our afternoon high from getting very far into double digits if it makes it there at all.

Work week outlook

Showers may linger at times on Monday under mostly cloudy skies before some sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday before clouds roll back in.

Daytime highs are expected to stay in low double digits all week with morning lows dipping below freezing with frost at times, especially when skies clear out a bit at night.

Helen Anderson was in Val Marie to take the Sept. 14 Your Saskatchewan photo:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.