Some of the 150 wigs stolen from Vancouver store recovered in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say they have recovered some of the 150 wings stolen from a store on West Broadway a week ago, that were destined for children with cancer at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Police say they received a call at 10 p.m. Thursday about a bag of wigs located in a hotel hallway on the Downtown Eastside.

Const. Jason Doucette says the person who found the bag immediately linked them to media coverage and called 911.

Wigs for Kids is a volunteer-run program that operates out of BC Children’s Hospital. The program pairs free wigs with children fighting cancer, blood disease or any other medical condition that causes a loss of hair.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“Although we’ve recovered a portion of the wigs, the investigation remains a priority. We would like to get the remainder of the property back and make an arrest in this case,” adds Doucette.

Since the theft on Sept. 7, Wigs for Kids say the organization has been flooded with calls and offers of support.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the location of the rest of the stolen wigs, is asked to call the VPD’s property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.