Parents suing Alberta education officials say son locked naked in seclusion room

A mother and father are suing the Alberta government and a school district over the treatment of their son in a seclusion room at a Sherwood Park school.

In a statement of claim filed at the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, Marcy Oakes and Warren Henschel said their then 13-year-old son – who has developmental disabilities and autism – was locked and left naked in an unsupervised seclusion room in 2015.

“They did something that brutal to my son,” Oakes said.

When personnel at Sherwood Park’s Clover Bar Junior High School checked on the boy, they found he was smeared in feces, according to the statement of claim. The document also outlines how school officials then took a photo of the boy, sent it to his parents and told them to come and get him.

“He’s one of the strongest kids and to see what I saw, I’ve never seen that before,” Henschel said.

“My son does not take his clothes off willingly in a room unless he has been taught that,” Oakes said. “In the back of my mind, I will never know – because he can’t speak – how much they put him in that room.”

Oakes and Henschel said the experience left them shocked, horrified and overwhelmed with fear and anxiety. The parents said they never agreed to having their son locked in a seclusion room, nor was the procedure identified as part of their son’s positive behaviour support plan.

In a statement, Elk Island Public Schools said it is aware of the lawsuit.

“The allegations made have yet to be tested in court, where we will strongly defend the actions of our staff. As the case is before the courts, we cannot comment further on the matter.”

“It’s not just about the use of seclusion in this instance. It’s about the abandonment and neglect and abuse that any of us would typically understand in any other circumstances and how come it’s accepted and tolerated in a school?” said Inclusion Alberta CEO Bruce Uditsky.

The parents have since moved their son to a different school district where they say he is well-treated and safe.

They said they want accountability for what happened to their son and would like to sit down with the education minister.

“We get it. We get the way the world goes around,” Oakes said.

“It starts form the top and so the government, I need you to listen to me, if not I will keep talking.”

There is no jurisdiction in Canada that bans seclusion rooms. However, in a statement to Global News Friday morning, Education Minister David Eggen said a working group will be tasked with developing guidelines to make schools safer for students and teachers.

“I’m very concerned with this situation and student safety must always be a top priority,” Eggen said in a statement.

“Seclusion rooms should only be used as a last resort and I will be convening a working group of parents, teachers and advocates to develop a new set of guidelines for all Alberta schools to follow. This work will begin as soon as possible.”

Inclusion Alberta – a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of children with developmental disabilities and their families – is launching an online public survey to find out the prevalence of seclusion rooms and other restraints in Alberta schools.

The organization said it wants Alberta Education to take responsibility for ensuring the safety and rights of students with disabilities.

