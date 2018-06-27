Education
June 27, 2018 1:34 pm
Updated: June 27, 2018 1:36 pm

Judge quashes request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sun, Jun 24: Pam Krause, president and CEO of Calgary's Centre for Sexuality, joins Global Calgary to discuss the implications surrounding a court challenge to provincial gay-straight alliance legislation.

A judge has dismissed a request to put Alberta’s gay-straight alliance law on hold.

More than a dozen faith-based schools, parents and public interest groups wanted an injunction until a ruling on the constitutionality of Bill 10: An Act to Amend the Alberta Bill of Rights to Protect our Children.

The law would ban schools from informing parents if their child joins a club meant to help prevent bullying or abuse of gay kids.

The lawsuit led by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms argued keeping parents out the loop violates their charter rights.

But the province and others argued doing so risks outing gay youth to parents who might not be accepting.

Both sides made their case before the Court of Queen’s Bench in Medicine Hat last week.

“The public interest in promoting basic equality for staff and students of institutions supported by public funding would not be served by staying the provisions of (the law,)” Justice Johnna Kubik said in her written decision released Wednesday.

Jay Cameron, who represented the justice centre, had argued the schools should get an exemption from the law so they don’t risk losing their funding if they refuse to outline how they’re complying with it by month’s end.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

