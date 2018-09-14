Canada Line delay affects Friday’s morning commute

Delays on the Canada Line affected the morning commute for some transit users on Friday.
TransLink said a track issue at Bridgeport station led to the delays. The issue was briefly resolved before returning, leading passengers travelling in either direction to transfer at Bridgeport Station.
A bus bridge has been set up for customers from Richmond-Brighouse to Marine Drive Station.
The Expo Line and Millennium Line are unaffected.
