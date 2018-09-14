Canada Line delay affects Friday’s morning commute

Delays on the Canada Line affected the morning commute for some transit users on Friday.

TransLink said a track issue at Bridgeport station led to the delays. The issue was briefly resolved before returning, leading passengers travelling in either direction to transfer at Bridgeport Station.

A bus bridge has been set up for customers from Richmond-Brighouse to Marine Drive Station.

The Expo Line and Millennium Line are unaffected.

#SkyTrain Canada Line Update: Trains now operating from Richmond-Brighouse Station to Waterfront Station and back. Customers traveling to/from YVR Airport Station will need to transfer trains at Bridgeport Station. Bus Bridge in effect from Brighouse Stn to Marine Dr Stn. ^sp — TransLink BC (@TransLink) September 14, 2018

