Dooher’s Bakery in Campbellford named Sweetest Bakery in Canada

A small family bakery in Campbellford, Ont., has been declared the sweetest of the sweet in Canada.

On Friday morning, Dooher’s Bakery was declared the winner of a nationwide online voting contest entitled “Sweetest Bakery in Canada.” The contest was hosted by Dawn Foods.

Along with the title comes a $10,000 prize.

The family-run bakery was founded in 1949. It specializes in baked goods made from scratch and original recipes passed on from generation to generation.

Owner Cory Dooher says on an average Saturday summer day, more than 4,000 donuts are sold and are usually sold out by noon.

