Barrie collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

Police are investigating after a collision involving a motorcycle sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
According to Barrie police, at around 7 a.m. Friday, a vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Essa Road and Burton Avenue in Barrie.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man from Barrie has been transported to a hospital in the Greater Toronto Area with serious injuries.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated, however it has since reopened.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025.
