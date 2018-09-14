Plans unveiled for 155-room hotel at Dakota Dunes

A new hotel is planned for Whitecap Dakota First Nation south of Saskatoon.

Ground was broken on Thursday on the $38 million Dakota Dunes hotel project, which will have 155 rooms, a fitness and business centre, pool, and restaurant.

Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear said it continues the vision of turning Whitecap into a premier tourist destination.

“The Dakota Dunes Hotel is an integral part of our vision that will see Whitecap become a premiere tourism destination resort in Western Canada,” Bear said.

“This is a truly an exciting day for our First Nation as we continue on our economic path of building a sustainable community.”

The federal government is contributing $8.6 million to the project, with the remaining funds coming from private lenders and the First Nation.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating the ground breaking for a new hotel and conference centre in Whitecap Dakota First Nation,” said federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott in a statement.

“The Dakota Dunes hotel project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through partnership and collaboration to foster economic growth and opportunities in Indigenous communities.”

Roughly 230 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase, and up to 150 jobs once it opens in 2020.

The First Nation already has a casino and a top-ranked golf course.