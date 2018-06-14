Nutrien announces construction of Saskatchewan’s tallest tower at River Landing

Nutrien is setting its sights on new heights.

The fertilizer company announced the construction of a new office building at the River Landing development on Thursday afternoon.

The new tower is set to be the tallest building in the province, as well as the future home of Nutrien’s Saskatoon office.

“If you look at the building we’re in now, we’re bursting at the seams. When you look at even what we have right now in the province, we have almost 120 open positions, 75 open positions in the city alone and we’re growing,” Nutrien’s president and CEO Chuck Magro said.

“We needed the space. We believed culturally that we want an open, modern, really technology-centric building.”

Magro said roughly 400 company employees will occupy the top eight floors of the 18-storey building.

The new tower will feature a rooftop winter garden and patio, fitness centre and on-site conference facilities.

“It will define the city skyline for years to come and it will have the latest amenities for our workforce,” Magro said.

The announcement is the latest development at River Landing, which will also feature a hotel and condominium complex.

The company is targeting a move in date of late 2021 or early 2022.