Body of man found on highway near Nipawin, Sask.

Nipawin RCMP are trying to determine how a man who was found on a highway in eastern Saskatchewan died.

The man was found in the driving lane of Highway 55, two kilometres east of Nipawin, early Thursday morning.

He was declared dead at the scene by first responders. His name has not been released.

The body has been sent to Saskatoon for an autopsy.

The highway was closed for several hours while police and a collision reconstructionist investigated.

The cause and circumstances of the man’s death remains under investigation.