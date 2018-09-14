Annual London ‘Big Bike Giveaway’ hits 5-year mark

The Big Bike Giveaway is once again providing some community members with free bikes.

Big Bike Giveaway is organized by a London couple, who collect and repair bikes and give them away for free on one day each year.

The organization is holding a ceremony Friday morning at the London Coffee House on Hamilton Road, to give bikes to Londoners who are currently experiencing homelessness.

Since 2014, Big Bike Giveaway has given out over 750 bikes to the community, for free.

The Big Bike Giveaway will hold another event on Sept. 30 for others in need of a bike.