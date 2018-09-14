Canadian pot sector workers could face big troubles at the U.S. borders says analyst

As Canada prepares for the legalization of marijuana nation-wide, people who invest in the booming pot sector could risk a life-time at the border, according to a senior official who oversees the United States border operations.

“Canadians are going to let their guard down and think what’s the problem?” said Todd Owen, executive assistant commissioner for the Office of Field Operations.

Owen told online news outlet Politico that the U.S. will continue to enforce its prohibition come Oct 17, when recreational Cannabis becomes legal.

Because of that, U.S. Immigration Attorney Len Saunders says people working in Canada’s pot industry could face challenges.

Saunders said even when pot becomes legal, the U.S. border is a different story.

“You’re not just going to see these northern Washington cases, you’re going to see them Canada-wide from east to west coast,” he said.

“So my feeling is there’s going to be a tidal wave of cases whether they’re individuals denied entry for admitting to smoking marijuana or they’re Canadians who have admitted that they’re involved with the cannabis industry,” said Saunders

“You’re going to see hundreds, if not thousands of Canadians being denied entry, and possibly barred for life at U.S. ports of entry,” he added.

Owen also said officers won’t be asking everyone about their marijuana use or link, only if questions lead there.