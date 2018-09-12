Marijuana legalization expected to cost the City of Winnipeg $1.76M

With the legalization of marijuana in Canada just over a month away, cities across the country are trying to get their finances in order ahead of Oct. 17.

At the final Executive Policy Committee meeting before next months civic election, the City of Winnipeg revealed legalization is going to cost $1.76 million.

READ MORE: Province launches new cannabis campaign ahead of October legalization

While the Federation of Canadian Municipalities estimates municipalities will see legalization run them between $3- and $5-million per half million people, Winnipeg is anticipating significantly lower costs.

Most of Winnipeg’s estimate — $1.2 million — comes from extra costs associated with policing.

WATCH: Winnipeg police say legalized pot won’t deter drug dealers

The city’s fire and paramedic services say they’ll need another $140,000 to help respond to more service requests, which they anticipate will come when legalization arrives.

To offset the extra expenses, the city is looking at licensing fees and a differential business tax rate to bring in more revenue.

The public service looked at a 15 per cent business tax specifically for cannabis retailers, which could bring in $63,000 to $84,000 in potential tax revenue.

-With files from Diana Foxall