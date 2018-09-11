U.S. Customs officers help save infant’s life at Blaine border crossing

A scary situation unfolded for a mother and daughter at the U.S. border crossing into Blaine, Washington on Friday.

At around 12:45 p.m. while waiting in line at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry, a woman noticed that her baby girl had stopped breathing and had begun to turn blue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a release that officers quickly administered first aid and called 9-1-1.

“The quick and professional response by CBP personnel in Blaine assisted in saving this infant’s life,” said Acting Area Port Director Kenneth L. Williams.

“This scenario portrays CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the traveling public.”

They were able to get the infant breathing and she regained consciousness before being taken to a Canadian hospital.